Chauncey - Pamela Maxine Patton, age 56 of Chauncey, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her home with her family. Born on April 25, 1965, in Cleveland, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Patton and Maxine Welch Patton.
A graduate of William Dean Howell High School in Cleveland, she was a homemaker in the family home. She was a wonderful mother and truly enjoyed her children.
Pamela is survived by her longtime companion, John Quine; a daughter, Pamela Bernice Hurt; three sons, Ernie Hurt, Oscar (Holly) Hurt and Woodrow Hurt; a grandchild, Addalyn Hurt; a sister, Tamara Patton; two brothers, Woodrow Patton, Jr. and William Richard Patton.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Patton and Nathan Patton. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday 11 a.m. at Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Pamela Patton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.