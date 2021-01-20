ATHENS – Pamelia Ann “Sissy” (Newlun) Lyall, 84, of Athens, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born Dec. 10, 1936 in Nelsonville, OH, the daughter of the late Daniel Webster “Webb” and Mary Violet Betts Newlun.
She was a retired Home Health Care Aide; was a member of Asbury UMC and attended Oak Grove Wesleyan Church. Her favorite restaurant was Larry’s Dog House in Athens, where she enjoyed being served by “Dillon” at the restaurant. She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Sissy is survived a son, Daniel Edward (Doris) Sears of Germany; daughters, Helen Sears Chaney of Carbondale, Judith Ann (Bruce) Chaney of New Marshfield and Mary Ruth (Randy) Minney of Athens; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Charlie (Martha) Newlun of Nelsonville; special friend, Judy Norris; many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Daniel W. Newlun and Guy Edward Newlun; sisters, Judy Weaver and Sylvia Newlun; grandsons, James Morgan and Jason Morgan; granddaughters, Stephanie Mays and Kayleigh Hunter; sons-in-law, Vincent Betts, James Morgan Sr. and Andy Chaney.
Funeral services will be noon on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville with Pastor Larry Swart officiating. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Friday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Sissy Lyall may be made to Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, 13771 Kimberley Rd., Nelsonville, OH 45764.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
