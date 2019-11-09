STEWART — Pastor Denny S. Bolin, Sr., 85, of Stewart, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
He was born Nov. 17, 1933 in Columbus, the son of the late Edward and Opal Matthews Bolin. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran of the Korean War and pastor and member of the Stewart Wesleyan Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol Thompson Bolin. Denny was the father of five children, Denny Bolin, Jr., Timothy Bolin, Stephen (Eydie) Bolin, Lydia Billington and Laura Rose Larson; grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet Kemmler, and four “special sisters,” Judy (Jack) Williams, Joy (Bob) Cartwright, Beverly Joan (Gail) Duval and Betty Bolin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Bolin and John Bolin.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, with Rev. David Holdren, Rev. Stephen Bolin, Sr., Rev. Stephen Bolin, Jr. and Tom Romine officiating. Burial will follow in the Sand Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday from 3-5 p.m.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.