New Marshfield - Pat Llewellyn, of New Marshfield, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, after a short illness, with family members by her side.
She was born June 19, 1931, in New Marshfield, daughter of the late Roy and Ardath Dinsmoor Llewellyn. Pat was a graduate of Waterloo High School Class of 1949. She was formally employed by McBees of Athens, and retired from Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare in Athens. A former life member of the Gilham Frank VFW #8804 Auxiliary, serving one year as District #12 President. She was a VFW auxiliary life member-at-large, Waterloo Community Senior Center, spending many hours volunteering.
Pat is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Charles Llewellyn; caregivers and niece Erica Osborne; Brett Winchell and many, many, many nephews and nieces. Pat loved her family, friends, community, and her country.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Max, Bill, and Laird, sisters, Virgene, Marian, Margaret, Lorna, Dena Lee, Carolyn, and Gail.
The family thanks the staff at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital for the wonderful care given during her short stay. Services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with Minister Buford Brown officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family and friends will gather for a dinner at the Waterloo Community Senior Center following the graveside service. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Pat Llewellyn
