Athens - Patricia Ann "Pat" Young, age 82 of Athens, died Monday afternoon, Nov. 15, 2021 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Born Aug. 21, 1939 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Edward E. Vore and Ila Mae Sargent Vore.
She was a graduate of Shade High School and retired after 31 years of service from O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. She worked at the hospital in hospitality, transport, and as a clerk in radiology. She enjoyed bowling and gardening but her love for her family brought her the most joy. She was always thinking of others before herself, generously giving her time, her belongings and her beautiful smile. Her legacy includes the memory of her cooking lavish, love-filled meals for family gatherings where the sound of her favorite songs by Reba and Kenny Rogers filled the room.
Pat is survived by her stepmother, Hallie Vore of The Plains; two daughters, Kathaleen Robson of Athens and Kimberly (Mark) Keiffer of Athens; a son, Robert Lee Robson of Athens; eight grandchildren, Autumn, David, Talisha (Allan), Amber (Shane), Cody (Chelsea), Ila, Jade and Shaey; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild expected in February. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a host of close friends.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, David Robson; a sister, Phyllis Vore; and a brother, Everett E. "Gene" Vore.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor W. Otis Crockron, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Cherry Ridge Cemetery, Meigs County. Friends may call Friday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
