Athens - Patricia C. Holland, 80, Athens, passed away Sunday 27, 2021, at Grant Medical Center.
Born November 23, 1940, in Athens County, the daughter of the late Byron B and Viola Shirley "Ola" Foreman Shaulis. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by children Anita (Fred) Baden, Mark (Grace) Holland, Charlene Holland; grandchildren Dakoda and Evan; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Brooks (Jerry Rowe), sister-in-law Maxine Shaulis; Aunt Doris Foreman; special friends Lynda Martin and Debora Warner; and her family of the Cornerstone Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Holland and brother Paul Shaulis.
She requested cremation and no services at this time. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Patrica Holland
