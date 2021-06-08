Chauncey - Patricia "Patty" Burgess, 72, of Chauncey, died early Saturday morning, June 5, 2021 at her home.
Born May 10, 1949 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Ralph J and Kathleen Webster Burgess.
She is survived by her friends and caregivers at The Sech-Kar Company, Sherry Taylor, Karen Lanning, Breeona Lanning, Marcia Welch; and several cousins.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Burgess.
Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. The burial will be in Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. You may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Patricia Burgess
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.