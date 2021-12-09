Millfield - Patricia Ann Cunningham, age 86 of Millfield died Sunday evening, Dec. 5, 2021. Born June 4, 1935 on Oregon Ridge Rd., Dover Twp., Athens County, she was the daughter of the late John Nogrady and Margaret Daunch Nogrady.
A 1953 graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School, she was a lifelong area resident. She was employed at the Athens Messenger in the Circulation Department for over 30 years. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 7174 The Plains. She enjoyed traveling with Jan's Fans to various destinations and to the Ohio University football and basketball games.
Patricia is survived by her daughter and son in law, Susan and Randy Wolfe of Athens; three grandchildren, Emily (Adam) Conley of Oak Hill, Allyson (Mack) Kelly of Middleport and Lucas Cunningham of Millfield; four great grandchildren, Corinne, Carver & Addy Conley and Aria Kelly; a brother, David (Jane) Nogrady of Chauncey; two brothers in law, Dean (Sylvia) Cunningham of Athens and Pete Evener of Chauncey; also surviving are several nieces and nephews; and her pet cat companion, Tommy.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Frederick L. Cunningham; an infant daughter, Lisa Ann Cunningham; a son and daughter in law, Steven L. & Carol Cunningham; and a sister, Barbara Evener.
At Patricia's request, cremation will take place and no services will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Shelter Dogs, P.O. Box 576, Athens, OH 45701. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Patricia Cunningham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.