Glouster - Patricia Fravel, 72 of Glouster passed away Monday, Nov, 8, 2021, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born April 16, 1949, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Edna Cartwright Smith. She was a homemaker and an Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles Fravel; a son, Charles E. (Lorena) Fravel; two daughters, Pamela (Bill) Touvell and Cindy (Joseph) Jobe; three grandchildren, Christopher Brian Jobe, Olivia Fravel, and Alex Jobe; and special friends, the Bycofski family, the Neill family, and her work friends at Hickory Creek.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dave; two sisters, Rhea and Kathy; brother-in-law, Ted Fravel; and her dogs, Coffey and Sam.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in The Plains Cemetery where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit and the United States Army.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
