Patricia Fraze

ATHENS – Patricia Ann Veronica Berry Fraze died on Nov. 21, 2020. She had a stroke on Nov. 16, 2020, at her home in Athens, OH.
She is survived by her children, Denise Fraze Weible (Columbus) and Tom Fraze (Athens), and her sister, Shirley Berry Lapinski (Pittsburgh).
Her husband of 58 years, Lonny S. Fraze, preceded Pat in death in March. Her parents, Leland T. Berry and M. Shirley Considine Berry, of greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Area are deceased.
She will be remembered and prayed for by her numerous family members. She was born in Fairmont, WV, and raised in Pittsburgh Area. She graduated from Penn State University.
Pat Berry Fraze was an actress. Appearing in advertising, Pat was a comfortable, familiar face. She acted on stage, on TV, and in indie films. She is known locally for her role as Shirley Valentine and Actors Movable Theater Performances. She and her husband met doing summer stock. Their lives focused on Theater and family.
Pat Fraze is remembered as Girl Scout Leader and Trainer. She and Anne Stimmel organized and ran the Black Diamond Girl Scout Council COSI camp-in event. A collector, Pat knew glass artists, craftsmen, and glass factories in the Ohio Valley. She loved to travel. As her children will attest, Mrs. Fraze visit every available museum, gallery, performance, national park, and historical site during those trips.
As with most actors, Pat Fraze worked at many jobs other than acting. She was a substitute teacher, a homebound-student teacher, and a teacher at Nelsonville York High School. Pat work at Ohio University office of workshop, conference, and institutes as Coordinator and then Acting Director.
But despite that big, kind public personal, Pat Fraze was an introvert, so there will be private immediate family internment at Athens Memory Gardens. Because of COVID-19, there will be no viewings or memorial at this time, and instead of flowers, please send donations to Ohio Arts Council; 30 East Broad Street, 33rd Floor; Columbus, OH 43215-3414 With “In memory of Pat and Lonny Fraze.” Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
