ATHENS — Patricia Jo (Gilbert) Hillyer, 89, formerly of Athens, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 8, 2019 at 9:58 p.m. PST in her son’s home in Lakewood, Washington.
Patricia “Patty” was the daughter of the late Harley W. Gilbert and Gladys (Jordan) Gilbert. She was born on Feb. 15, 1930 in New Marshfield, Ohio and her family moved to Athens in 1933 when she was 3 years old.
Patty graduated from Athens High School and attended Ohio University. She was a dental assistant for the late Dr. Roy F. Wichterman for many years and then she and her husband Jack moved to Lakeside, Ohio where she was a dental assistant in Port Clinton.
Patty later moved to Mt. Sterling, Ohio where she was a receptionist and Bridal Consultant for the F&R Lazarus & Company (Lazarus) department stores based in downtown Columbus. While at Lazarus Patty also led the Comparison Shopper Group. Patty left the workforce when her sons were born and became a wonderful homemaker who created a beautiful and loving environment for her family.
Patty enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, dance, and spending as much time as possible with her wonderful grandchildren avidly following and supporting their academic, athletic, and artistic pursuits.
She was committed to the Athens community and spent many thousands of hours volunteering her time at different community organizations. She was a long-time member of the Athens First United Methodist Church, a member of the Athens Dairy Barn Arts Center, and a 60+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star (Mt. Sterling Chapter).
Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hillyer and her youngest son, Steven Brice Hillyer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Walter Hamilton; her brothers, E. Wilson Gilbert and Harley Laverne Gilbert; and sisters, Dorothy Pritchard and Martha Barker.
Patty is survived by her son, Joseph G. Hillyer (Marilyn); and her four grandchildren, Joseph, Jacob, Matthew, and Stephanie all of Lakewood, Washington; her sister-in-law Mardell Campbell of Nelsonville; nieces Barbara Barker, Melissa Shepherd, Sue Catte, Kris Wiley, Sharon Gray, and Cindy Klinger; her nephews, Doug Campbell, Mike Campbell, Nick Campbell, Chris Wagner, Jim Hillyer, Gary Hillyer, Mark Hillyer, and David Hillyer; and her beloved dog ... an Australian Shepherd named Finn.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Kozma officiating. Burial will be at the West Union Street Cemetery. Friends may call Friday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
