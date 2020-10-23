SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Patricia “Pat” Taylor Huls, 78, died in peace on Oct. 20, 2020, in Scottsdale, AZ, her city of residence since 1975. Pat was born in 1941 in Lakewood, OH, to Clyde and Helen Taylor.
A dedicated and passionate hospice nurse and Episcopal deacon, she is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Fritz Huls; her daughter, Greta Huls; son, Ken (Mica) Huls; granddaughters, Meredith Huls, Lindsey Huls, and Margare Huls; and nieces, Rebecca (Stuart) Rodie and Laura (Tom) Leppert.
Services are pending due to COVID-19. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014, 602-530-6900.
