OHIO – Patricia Ann Lane, 81, passed away Nov. 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Sarah Mae Showers; husband, Donald Lane; and infant sister. Pat is survived by her children, Candace (Robert) Messerly, Donald (Janelle Swenson) Lane, David (Judy) Lane, and Colleen (Anthony) Rivers; grandchildren, Kelsi Lane, Abigail Lane, Emily (Thomas) Headrick, Cemantha Lane, Joseph Lane, Essence Rivers, Whitney Rivers, Sydney Rivers, Laura Messerly, and Christine (David) Zorn; great-grandchildren, Carson and Addison Zorn; exchange students, Felix Diezma Rodriguez and David Mauricio Lopez.
