Patricia Life

REEDSVILLE – Patricia Ann Life, 81, of Reedsville, OH passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital.
She was born March, 5, 1939 in Brookville, OH, daughter of the late Leonard and Nora King. Patricia retired from Eastern Local Schools and was a member of Mt. Herman U.B. Church.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Regina) Life, Paula Life and Larry (Janet) Life, all of Reedsville, OH; granddaughter, Ashley; grandson, Austin; step-grandson, Adam (Whitney) Dillard; step-great-grandchildren, Finley, Luke and Liam; sister-in-law, Ida Boggs; brother-in-law, Lyle (Eleanor) Life and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Life and mother and father-in-law, Rev. Edmond and Edna Life.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at the Success Road Cemetery with Rev. Adam Will officiating.
There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Herman Church Building Fund, 36411 Wickham Rd., Pomeroy, OH 45769.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
