Chauncey - Patricia A. McDaniel, age 77 of Chauncey, died Saturday afternoon, Oct. 23, 2021, at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Athens. Born Nov. 10, 1943, in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Freddie Evener, Jr. and Velma Tinkham Evener.
A 1961 graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School, she was a homemaker in the family home and had been employed at Ambassador Laundries, Athens. She was a lifelong resident of Chauncey.
Patty had a passion for fishing, gardening, traveling and jigsaw puzzles. She was also a member of the ladies' auxiliary at Chauncey Amvets for many years.
Patty is survived by a daughter, Deborah Burdge of El Paso, Texas; two sons, Gary Lee Carr, Jr. of Chauncey and Tommy J (Laura). Carr of Nelsonville; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; nieces, Sherry McCulloch , Lisa Mash and Connie Lewis
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a great-grandson, Travis Burdge; a sister, Carolyn Shutts; and a brother, Carl Evener.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sherry and Robert McCulloch for their continued love and support over the past several years.
Patty has requested a direct cremation thru Jagers & Sons Funeral Home in Athens, Ohio and to be laid to rest with her mother and sister at Hocking Cemetery, The Plains, Ohio. No services are planned as of this date.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Patty's Facebook page will also remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there. Patricia McDaniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.