Nelsonville - Patricia "Patty" Ann Monroe from Nelsonville, OH went to be with the lord on March 9, 2021, after fighting an illness at Riverside Hospital. She has made a positive influence on many lives of those who loved her. She loved the outdoors, spending time with her family and friends, and helping those that needed her. She will be missed as the beloved daughter, beloved sister, cousin, and friend of all of those that knew her.
She leaves behind her family from Nelsonville; including her mother, Linda Monroe and father, John Snyder; two brothers, John Monroe and Steven Decker Jr.; stepbrother, Cole Snyder; uncle George Monroe and aunt Tracey Monroe; along with many other family members from all over.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Letha Monroe; and great-grandparents, Goldie and John Monroe Sr.
She packed as much as she could into her short time on this earth but now her fight is over, and she is free.
Calling hours will be observed Monday, March 15, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. with funeral services at 7 p.m. at Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH with Pastor Robert VanBibber Jr. officiating.
Mask and social distancing are required for attendance.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net. Patricia Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.