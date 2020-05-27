Patricia Noland

ATHENS – Patricia Ann “Trish” Noland, 61 of Athens, died early Sunday morning, May 24, 2020 at her home. Born April 6, 1959 in Barnesville, she is the daughter of Estella Emma Bintz Wehr Kalnowski of Barnesville and the late James Joseph Wehr, Sr.
A 1977 graduate of Barnesville High School, she was employed with Maiden and Jenkins Construction Co. and as a school bus driver for Athens City School System. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and was a 40 year resident of the Athens area.
In addition to her mother, Patricia is survived by three sisters, Phyllis (David) Reischman of Barnesville, Brenda (Dan) Ackerman of Jerusalem, Linda Young of Millfield; two brothers, Thomas (Linda) Wehr of Tampa, Fla. and James J. (Darla) Wehr, Jr. of Bethesda; two sons of her longtime companion, Michael R. Bolin, Jr. and Wayne A. Bolin both of Athens and their grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father; her longtime companion, Michael R. Bolin, Sr.; two brothers, Donald Gene Wehr and Ronnie Joe Wehr.
Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106 or Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation, 700 Children’s Dr., Columbus, OH 43205. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
