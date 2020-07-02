Patricia Noland

ATHENS – A celebration of life for Patricia Ann Noland will be held July 11 at her residence starting at 4 p.m. with the service at 6 p.m. After the service, please join friends and family for a potluck, bonfire, and music. Please bring your own beverage, favorite dish, chairs, and especially stories. Patricia passed away May 24, 2020 at her home. Online condolence available at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.

