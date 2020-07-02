Patricia Noland

ATHENS – A celebration of life for Patricia Ann Noland will be held July 11 at her residence starting at 4 p.m. with the service at 6 p.m. After the service, please join friends and family for a potluck, bonfire, and music. Please bring your own beverage, favorite dish, chairs, and especially stories. Patricia passed away May 24, 2020 at her home. Online condolence available at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.