Patricia Oppermann

The Plains - Patricia Kay Oppermann, 70 of The Plains, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, June 12, 2022 with family by her side. Born January 3, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Meredith Junior Booker and Dorothy Louise Mallory.
A graduate of Groveport Madison High School, Patricia went on to be a Direct Support Provider in home healthcare. Her family was the most important part of her life and she was known to be the glue that held it together. Nobody was a stranger to her and she would help anyone who was in need.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Alfred; children, David Thompson, Traci Thompson, Melissa (Phil) Graessle, Crystal (Mike) Lanum, Roger Thompson, Shawna (John) Sams; grandchildren, Matthew, Cassandra, Jason, Chelsea, Michael, Aren, Alexandria (Seth), Ivy, Cody, Tabitha, Colten, Joshua, Samantha, Shawn, Levi, Scott, Destiny; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Diana "Sis" Holman, Michael Booker, Susan Bradford; and best friend, Kathleen "Kitty" Mitchell.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Bradley Thompson; great-grandson, Archer Sams; and siblings, Meredith "Son" Booker, Debra Bradford.
A funeral service will be 1PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Friends and family may call upon the family on Thursday from 11AM until the time of service.
