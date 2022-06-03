Patricia Palmer

Athens - Patricia Lynn (Bair) Bresnahan Palmer, 75, of Athens died Friday afternoon, May 27, 2022 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Born Jan. 23, 1947 in Marcellus, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Duane Bair and Barbara Briggs Bair.
Patricia was a graduate of Twin Lakes Senior High School (Monticello, IN), Purdue University, where she received her bachelor's degree in Interior Design and then completed advanced studies at California College of the Arts (San Francisco). She had been employed by several architectural firms in Baltimore, MD. Patricia was employed with WATH/ WXTQ Radio Stations after arriving in Athens and until joining, and later retiring from, Ohio University where she worked in the departments of Women's Studies, Environmental Studies and the Multi-Cultural Center; she was active with Ohio University's Classified Senate.
Patricia was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she served on the Board of Deacons, and Athens Chapter 175 Order of Eastern Star. She was an active volunteer with local community organizations. She and her husband enjoyed hosting several high school, university and international students, they built rewarding connections and maintained relationships with these special individuals. Patricia enjoyed hosting friends and relatives and was particularly fond of the Christmas gatherings that often brought family together from near and far.
Patricia is survived by her husband, David Palmer; her son, Paul (Kanyavee) Bresnahan of Irvine, CA; a step daughter, Jacquelin (Dan) Weber of Athens; a step son, Nicholas (Yelena) Palmer of Chesapeake, VA; and eight grandchildren, Cole Bresnahan and Brianna Bresnahan, Julia Weber, Andy Weber, Sedona Palmer, Orion Palmer, Camden Palmer and Coasta Palmer; a sister, Constance Bair of Brooksville, FL; and a brother, Randall (Diane) Bair of Ft. Meyers, FL. She is also survived by pet companions, Hope and Foley. She is preceded in death by her bonded K-9 companion, Opie.
A Celebration of Life Honoring Patricia Lynn Palmer will be held on Tuesday, July 12th. Friends and family may call beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET at First Presbyterian Church, Athens; a service will follow beginning at 1 p.m. with a reception at the church fellowship hall thereafter. Rev. Robert Martin will officiate. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Dog Shelter, P.O. Box 576, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Patricia Palmer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.