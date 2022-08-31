Athens - Patricia Cain Pierce died on July 29, 2022, in Pinellas Park, Florida, surrounded by her children. Despite her chronic health problems, the death was sudden and came amidst an active summer that included travel, visits from her grandchildren and many friends, and conversations with her book club.
Pat, as she was known to friends, was born February 3, 1938, in Lebanon, Ohio, to Ethel Faye Bennett and George Cain and grew up just outside of Athens, Ohio, where her parents ran a small grocery. After finishing Athens High School in 1956, she attended Ohio University, earning a degree in education in 1959. Before graduation, she married Donald L. Pierce, and the young couple moved to Central Ohio in 1960 to begin teaching in the Columbus Public Schools, joined the Franklin Unitarian Fellowship, and developed a network of close friends.
Pat and Don were proud liberals throughout their lives. She boasted of shaking John F. Kennedy's hand when he came through Columbus during his 1960 campaign. Pat first taught at Shady Lane Elementary before moving to Kent Elementary and Fairwood Elementary as part of a desegregation program that put white teachers in mostly Black schools and Black teachers in mostly white schools. She never fully trusted anyone who voted for Nixon, Reagan, or Trump.
Don and Pat started a family in 1962 with the birth of their first son, Peter. Michael and Ann soon followed. At a routine check-up after Ann's birth, doctors found a serious heart condition that they suspected was the result of rheumatic fever that she contracted in the classroom. In 1969, Pat had open heart surgery to replace the aortic valve. The valve replacement saved her life but did not restore her to full health, and she had to leave teaching in 1974. At that point, she turned her full attention to being a wife and mother.
After her children graduated from college and moved away, Don and Pat travelled, oftentimes for pleasure but mostly to see their grandchildren—Lilly, Jack, Ben, Finn, and Sam. They also started playing serious bridge and joined book clubs, expanding their circle of friends. Pat also befriended many of the neighborhood kids, including Meghan, Emily, Douglas, Aliza, and Nick, who she regarded as family.
In 2010, Don and Pat left Columbus to live year around in Pinellas Park, Florida. There they became active in the Unitarian Universalist congregation in Clearwater, participated in bridge and books clubs, and continued with their travels. They also continued their tradition of befriending the children of neighbors, bringing Laila and Amira into their lives. After Don died in September 2019, Pat continued with her travels to see family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed the company of close friends, both those in her community and those that she had known for decades.
Pat Pierce is survived by children Pete, Michael (Tricia Starks), Ann (Renato Skerlj), grandchildren Lilly Skerlj, Jack Skerlj, Ben Pierce, Finn Skerlj, and Sam Pierce, sister Shirley McDonald, brother-in-law Jack McDonald, sister-in-law Norma Cain, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org) or to the charity of one's choice. Services will be private. Local arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
