Athens - Patricia Cain Pierce died on July 29, 2022, in Pinellas Park, Florida, surrounded by her children. Despite her chronic health problems, the death was sudden and came amidst an active summer that included travel, visits from her grandchildren and many friends, and conversations with her book club.

