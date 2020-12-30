Patricia Richards

LOGAN – Patricia E. Richards, 89, of Logan, OH, passed away peacefully, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Pickering House in Lancaster, OH with her family by her side.
Patty was born June 27, 1931 in Hocking County, OH to Robert “Bob” Mount and Florence Louise (North) Mount. She attended school in Carbon Hill, OH, and grew up around the Nelsonville, Ohio area. In the Nelsonville area, she met her loving husband James R. “Dutch” Richards, whom she was happily married to for 49 years. Patty attended the First Church Praise and Worship Center in Logan, where she enjoyed making several monthly meals with the other ladies of the church, prior to going to the nursing home.
Dutch and Patty were the proud owners and operators of the Alps Restaurant, where they became friends with all the patrons. She was the head cook at East Elementary School for 10 years, cooked at several other schools in the Logan area. She enjoyed all the principals, teachers, children, bus drivers, and janitors that she met throughout all her years working for the Logan School District. Patty was a kind, compassionate, friendly, and loving person that did not know a stranger. She will be missed by all.
Surviving are son, James R. "JimBob" (Kay) Richards Jr. of Logan; daughter, Joellen "Jody" (Mark) Taulbee of Logan; 13 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Louise; husband, James R. "Dutch" Richards who passed away on Jan. 29, 1997; infant daughter, Linda Kay Richards; son, Ronald Richards; daughter-in-law, Chris Richards; sister, Joann Wilson; brother-in-law, Art Wilson; two infant great-grandchildren; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at First Church Praise and Worship Center in Logan, OH with Rev. Barry Blankenship officiating. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery Logan, OH.
Calling hours will be observed Sunday, from 4-7 p.m. at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required to attend the calling hours or funeral.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
