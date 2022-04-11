Nelsonville - Patricia Ruth Martin, 80, of Nelsonville, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Pickering House in Lancaster. Ruth was born July 3, 1941, in Athens County, the daughter of the late Herbert Bailey and Clara Cullison Bailey. Ruth was married on September 14, 1964, to Charles Martin, who survives.
Ruth was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church in Nelsonville. She was the owner of the former Oasis Beauty Shop in Nelsonville.
In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by her son, Thomas Michael (Nicole) Martin of Groveport; daughters, Rhonda Gale Varner of Nelsonville and Dianna Lynn Dobbs of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Paul (Aimee), Timothy, Tracy, Amber, Hunter, and Mike; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and sisters, Opal Newlun of Georgia and Maxine Spaulding of New Albany.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Hubert Bailey, Eugene Bailey, and Donald Bailey; and sisters, Kathleen Crihfield, Ann Six, Juanita Six, Irene Buck, Geraldine Mace, and Elaine Cheeseman.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Faith Tabernacle Church, 17499 Diamond Brick Rd, Nelsonville, with Pastor Tim Kelly officiating. Friends and family may visit from 1:00 to 4:00 PM Thursday at the Church. Arrangements are by the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Donations can be made in memory of Ruth to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
