Moss Bluff ,Louisiana - Patricia Irene Rutherford (March 18, 1947- May 1, 2021)
Beloved friend, mother, Grammy and retired nurse, Patricia Rutherford's kindness and love did not come to an end following her death.
On the early morning of May 1, 2021, at the age of 74 after a long and courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by those who loved her, Patricia joined the angels.
Patricia "Pattie" Irene Rutherford, maiden name Fisher, spent the younger years of her life in Rockford, Illinois with her three sisters; Joanne, Phillys, Mickey; brother, Tommy and her mother and father. She was a feisty child who eventually evolved into a feisty grandmother to grandkids Kyle and Taylor and granddog Kobi. She was mother to Mark Rutherford, her only son, and wife to the late Barry Rutherford who passed away in 2004, and ex-mother-in-law to Donna Steele.
Patricia attended high school at Bishop Muldoon and Prince George High School where she graduated in the year 1965 after which she married her husband and moved to Nelsonville, Ohio where she attended Hocking College, obtained a degree in Nursing and gave birth to her son. She spent her career as a nurse working at Mount St. Mary's and O'Bleness in Ohio, and St. Patrick's in Lake Charles, LA where she moved in 2002 to be with her son and grandkids.
I could write an entire novel on all of my grandmother's accomplishments and the lessons she taught me. Every time I went over to her house, which was about every day as it was just 2 miles from mine, it always seemed she had a new adventure to share with me, whether it be from 40 years ago or that morning. Those of you who knew Pattie probably saw her as the 4'9" woman who was never afraid to speak her mind and always had the best jokes up her sleeve. I am proud to say that I have taken on that honorable role. Growing up, my Grammy and I were always joined at the hip as we shared our love of shopping, collecting, going out to eat, and most of all trips to our favorite bakery, Cypi's cupcakes. As for her time with my brother Kyle, days would go by and my mother and I wouldn't hear from him or see him as he was over at Grammy's house where they worked on building Lego sets together.
I believe I speak for my entire family in Louisiana when I say being at Grammy's house was the ultimate peace. No matter how overwhelmed or upset you were, 10 minutes with Grammy just listening to her advice and being in her presence made it all go away. Even during her fight against cancer, my Grammy continually stayed optimistic and hopeful which are characteristics she carried throughout her life.
She shared with her son Mark, who she liked to call "G-Turd", a lifetime of laughter, love and encouragement. As her only son, Mark was Patricia's entire world and her his as he spent her final months with her by her bedside as a rock during the great fight. Patricia lived an extraordinary life surrounded by extraordinary people who she shared with a love for the finer things. She was a style icon to all and had an exceptional eye for fine jewelry. Patricia's legacy will continue to be carried on through her family and friends. Grammy, we will love and miss you forever.
Patricia's funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 12:00 Noon in the Carbon Hill Cemetery with Father Ed Maxfield officiating and will be followed by a small gathering at the Home Tavern in Logan.
Arrangements by Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, Ohio.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Patricia Rutherford
