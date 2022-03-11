Patricia Thompson

The Plains - Patricia Ann Buffington Thompson was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Pomeroy, Ohio to the Joseph Peter & Ruth James Buffington who preceded her in death. She was the fifth child of eight children. She passed away March 10, 2022 at her home in Canal Winchester.
Patricia attended Forest Run Baptist Church, Pomeroy, Ohio as a young child. She graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1965. Pat moved to The Plains, Ohio shortly after graduation where she met and married Carlos Thompson on Nov. 25, 1967. To this union, a son was born.
Patricia began working for Ohio University, Athens, OH on Nov. 6, 1967, in accounts payable and grants and contracts in the controller's office. Upon completing 40 years of service, Pat retired from Ohio University on June 1, 2010. She continued supporting and cheering on her Bobcats until her death.
In addition to her Bobcats, Pat was an avid supporter of the Athens Bulldogs and her Cincinnati Reds. Pat coached several softball teams, traveling all over the region for games. She always made you laugh with her quick comebacks and straight forward statements. Pat loved to spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to the beach. Pat volunteered each month at First Baptist of Nelsonville feeding the community.
Those surviving to cherish her memories are her son, Don Carlos Thompson of Logan, OH; grand-daughter she raised as her daughter, Tiffany Thompson of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Christopher (Jocelyn) Thompson of Corning, OH, Taylor (Blake) Thompson of Logan, OH; great-grandchildren, Karmen Vermillion, Alec and Laker Thompson and Joseph Martin; special niece, Robin Payne, of Bidwell, OH; three brothers, Edward (Karen) Buffington of Gallipolis, OH; Charles (Sara) Buffington of Flint, MI and Don Robert Buffington, Pomeroy, OH; one sister, Sharon Buffington of Pomeroy, OH, brother-in-law, Charles Martin of Columbus, OH and sisters-in-law Carla Buffington of Detroit, MI and Donna Buffington of Middleport, OH and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Along with her parents and husband, preceding her in death are two brothers; Aaron Buffington and Danny Buffington, Sr.; a sister, Joann Martin and a special friend Tyrone (Bob) Bailey.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday 2 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Edward Buffington officiating.
Friends may call Tuesday 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service.
