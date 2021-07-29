The Plains - Patricia L. Vancouver, age 94, died Tuesday, July 20, at the Lindley Inn in The Plains, OH.
Pat was born November 10, 1926, in Akron, Ohio as the second child of two to the parents of Ernst F. Schaefer and Helen G. Schaefer.
Pat obtained a bachelor's degree from Kent State University in Library Sciences and worked as a librarian until her marriage.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Vancouver, Sr; her son, Paul C. Vancouver, Jr.; her brother, Robert C. Schaefer (Mary); and her parents.
Pat is survived by her sons, John Richards (Shelly) and Jeff Vancouver (Laurie); grandsons, Charlie & Titus Richards and Ben Vancouver; and granddaughters, Allison, Sophia, and Kate Vancouver.
Her ashes will be interred next to her beloved husband at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Grand Traverse, Michigan. Michigan is where Pat enjoyed summers on Platte Lake as a child, Walloon Lake as an adult, and many retirement years in Traverse City.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 7th at 1:00 p.m. EST via Zoom. Invitations to the service can be obtained by contacting Jeff Vancouver (jvancouver2@gmail.com). Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Patricia Vancouver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.