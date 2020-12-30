Patricia Vied

Los Angeles, CA – Patricia (Robinson) Vied, 77, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Born Dec. 3, 1942, she is the oldest daughter of Jack and Betty Robinson, and graduated from Athens High School in 1960.
She attended the First Church of God in Athens; and sang in the Girls Trio with her close cousins, Phyliss (Lenigar) Cheezum and Sue (Hooper) Turner. She was a graduate of Anderson College in Anderson, IN, where she studied business administration and education.
She was a teacher for 35 years, and the majority of her career was spent in Flint, MI where she taught in the business department: typing; shorthand; business law; and business math. She often wrote her grocery lists in shorthand and could type 100 words per minute with mittens on.
She retired from teaching in 1997; and took loving care of her parents, Jack and Betty.
In 2010, she came to California to be closer to her daughter. Her health began to decline, but she was still able to see many movies and concerts; and she had her very own house in her daughter’s backyard.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Leslie Sloan; Sister, Janet Robinson; best friend, Judy Buffenbarger; and many close cousins and friends from Ohio, Michigan and California.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Jo Robinson.
