Glouster - Patricia A. Witham, 82, of Glouster, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence. She was born June 24, 1938, in Greens Run, OH, daughter of the late Fred and Cora Palmer Oliver. Patricia was the widow of the late Dayne Witham.
She was a retired nurse.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Clint (Robin) Witham of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, Dane Witham of The Plains, Doug (Trina) Witham of The Plains and Larry Witham of Hebron; daughters, Christy Witham of Athens, Carolyn Witham of Dayton, and Rose Witham of Baltimore; thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and her lifelong best friend, Della Jago-Wells of Jacksonville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie K.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Jason Fisher officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Patricia Witham
