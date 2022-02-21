Albany - Patsy Turner, 76, Albany, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by many loved ones.
Born Oct. 5, 1945, in Hillsboro, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Beatrice Williams Steinbarger.
She was an exceptional mother, mawmaw, sister, auntie and friend; and was a homemaker who was
retired from retail sales.
Pat is survived by children, Danny (Brenda) Turner, Sherrie (Doug) Boudinot, all of Albany; and stepdaughter, Robin (Blaine) James of Athens; five grandchildren, one step-grandchild; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Alma Lea (Kenny) Turner of Powell, TN. and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny L. Turner; brothers, Charles and Herbert Steinbarger, and sister Grace (Fred) Miller.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Athens Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Bert Christian officiating.
Visitation is Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
