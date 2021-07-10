Patti Lee (Nutter) Parkins, formerly of Carbon Hill, Ohio passed away in her sleep on July 5, 2021, one day following her 91st birthday.
She had been living with her son and daughter-in-law in Land O Lakes, Florida since her husband, Earl E Parkins, passed on March 3, 2020. Patti was born in Candy Town, Ohio, the daughter of Ted and Kathleen (Eckels) Nutter, on July 4, 1930. She had lived in Carbon Hill for over 70 years before moving to Florida to be near her sister and her husband, Sandra (Nutter) and Ed Wallace in 2004.
She is survived by her sons, Mathew Parkins (Stacey) of Chagrin Fall, Ohio, and Steve Cavote (Peggy) of Reno, Nev. In addition, niece Deborah (Randy) Eckhardt of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; great-nieces, Heather (Jeff) Shanklin and Jessica (Damian) Storey; niece Diana (Mark) Mazur of Odessa, Fla.; great-nieces, Andrea (Gage) Schraub and Sarah; and great-nephew David, who had been close to Pat throughout their lives.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. in Carbon Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, July 13, with Rev. Rick Benington officiating. Arrangements were made by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Patti will rest beside Earl within sight of her birthplace. She was a strong, caring person who will be missed by all, especially her sons.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences.
