Pattie Jo Duffy

Corning - Pattie Jo Stickdorn Duffy (PJ)
The world has lost the greatest mother, Ma, aunt, cousin and friend ever. Pattie Jo earned her angel wings at 1:30 AM, September 10, 2022, at the Morrison House in Zanesville, surrounded by her loving family. She was at peace, ready for her journey to meet with loved ones who had gone before her.
To know Pattie Jo was to experience her big smile, sense of humor, caring ways, loyalty and her stubbornness too! She was talented in the kitchen, enjoying baking and cooking, fixing enough food to feed an army at any time. She traveled far and wide with friends and family, making memories that will live on in our hearts forever. As an only child she learned the love of music that would stay with her all the days of her life. Music was the heart and soul of Pattie Jo and the louder the better! While she loved all types of music The Beatles and The Rolling Stones were at the top of the list. She followed her passion of music by starting her own DJ business, In The Mix. She was honored to DJ many weddings and parties over the years. Along with her large collection of music she had a great love of clothing, jewelry, purses and shoes.
She loved her family and friends deeply, and would go to bat to protect them. She cared for many family members and friends over the years, and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Although she was an only child, born October 5, 1953 in Zanesville, Ohio, she gained a large family when she was "adopted" by the Fisher Family as an extra sister several years ago.
She married Johnny Duffy October 11, 1975, and they have two sons, Jeremy and Joey, and an honorary daughter, Jessica Duffy Dorsey.
She retired from Hocking College in 2008. She was a long-time member of the Southern Local School Board, the Corning Eagles #463, Fiscal Officer for Monroe Township for 29 years, cheerleading advisor, and a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Corning.
In her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters. They loved their Ma and she cherished every minute with them.
She is survived by her sons, Jeremy, and Joey (Jessica), her honorary daughter Jessica Duffy (Bryan) Dorsey, her granddaughters Ella Jo and Evie Marie, a special nephew Jason (Cindy) Storts, and special niece Missy (Kevin) Wilson, great nephews Bryce and Bodey Dorsey. She is also survived by uncle Dan and Mary Kehl, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Pattie Jo was proceeded in death by her husband, Johnny in 2004, parents Joseph and Patricia Stickdorn, grandparents Herman and Mary Catherine Eing Stickdorn and John and Eva Williams Kehl, and several in-laws on the Duffy side, Mick and Connie Duffy, Don Duffy, John and Mary Ellen Almashy, Mary Rita Snyder, and nephew Mike Almashy.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday, September 13 from Noon to 8PM at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home in Shawnee. The Corning Eagles #463 Women's Auxiliary will conduct services at 7PM Tuesday evening. Mass of the Christian Burial will be conducted by Father Todd Lehigh Wednesday, September 14 at 11AM at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Corning. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Corning.
In lieu of floral tributes donations can be made to the Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
"Oh hell, tootles bud" Pattie Jo Duffy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.