Athens - Paul F. Barrows, 75, Athens, passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at his residence.
Born May 25, 1946, in Athens, he was the son of the late Earnest and Irene Jewell Barrows.
Paul was a Navy Veteran and he retired from Southern Ohio Coal Mine 2, also was a member and past commander of American Legion K.T. Crossen Post 21, and Athens VFW member and past District Commander. He bowled for 45 years and played softball for 20 years.
Paul is survived by children, Michael (Kim) Ohlinger of Lake Oswego, OR., Julie (Chuck) Koon of Corpus, Christi, TX., and Angela (Joe) Marks of Guysville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Ann Gregg Barrows, and brothers Earnest, Pearl, and James Barrows.
No services will be held at this time. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home completed arrangements.
You may sign his register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com. Paul Barrows
