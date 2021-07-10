Paul Carter

Albany - Paul Douglas Carter, 85, Albany, went home suddenly on July 7, 2021, to his Lord and Savior.
Paul was born in Greenville Tennessee on April 13, 1936, the son of the late Herbert Lee Carter and Willie Opal Kite Carter.
Paul is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Mary J. Carter, his daughter Tammra Carter Furbee, son in law Richard Furbee and grandson's Chase Carter Furbee and Brenden Lloyd Furbee.
Paul was proceeded in death in addition to his parents, siblings, HL Carter, Ula "Red" Carter, sister-in-law Nancy Carter, Harold Carter, Bob Carter, his niece Debby Billingsly, Oscar Carter, Naomi and Charles Chase, his nephew Donnie Chase, Ruth and Ray Toliver, Marie, Roy and Karen Kesterson. Paul is survived by his brother David Carter, his nephews Richard and Robert and his niece Michelle, Roy and Heidi Kesterson, Sharon and Greg Lynch, his nephew Kyle and wife Louisa Chase, his nephews Larry and Kevin Carter, Ruth Carter, Steve, Steven, Stephanie and Angela Billingsly, his nieces Jody Ragsdale, and sister Charlene Morris, and his good friend Bob Sheets.
Paul served in the Army during the Korean conflict and was a member and past commander of (VFW) Veteran of Foreign Wars Albany Ohio and a member of 40 and 8. He was a heavy equipment operator for Electric Power and equipment for 55 years and worked for Kokosing Construction Company and was a superintendent for ODOT.
He also was a lifelong hunter and fisherman. He was happiest on a tractor or piece of heavy equipment. Above all he loved his family, his country and his farm. His greatest joy in his last years was attending Columbia Chapel and friends who became family to him.
Visitation is Saturday 2-4 P.M. with Services at 4 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Donnie Quesinberry officiating. Military services by Albany VFW Post 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion will follow. Additional services will be Monday 4-6 P.M. with Visitation at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service in Greenville, TN., Graveside services will be at 11 AM Tuesday at the Price Cemetery. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Paul Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.