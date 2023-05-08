Albany - Paul Joseph Cotterill, 90, of Albany died on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Holzer Assisted Living Jackson. He was born on April 14, 1933 in Meigs County, Ohio. He was the son of Jonah Rush Cotterill and Oleva Elizabeth Gotschall Cotterill.
He graduated high school in Harrisonville and was employed at the (then known as) Athens Mental Health Center for over 30 years. And most importantly, he was a lifelong farmer who cared greatly about the land and livestock. He was a member of the Harrisonville Presbyterian Church and Albany Grange. He was a longtime supporter of the Albany Independent Fair.
Paul is survived by his dear companion Elaine Walls; his daughter Christy (Bob) Townsend; his son Jeff (Rachel) Cotterill; three grandchildren Eric (Jynelle) Cotterill, Sydney Cotterill, and Mike Arthur; one great-grandson Mason Cotterill; many nephews and nieces, to name a few, Don and Joyce Ross, Roger Cotterill and Ben and Tina Cotterill.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Wylma Ruth Ross Cotterill, his parents and his siblings including Ivan Martin Cotterill, Lillian Bess Cotterill King, Owen Jay Cotterill, Raymond Rush Cotterill, and Don Alan Cotterill.
Graveside services were held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alexander Cemetery located on Hebbardsville Road. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in memory of Paul to the Harrisonville Presbyterian Church, Albany Independent Fair, or Holzer Hospice. Paul Cotterill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.