Paul David Stricklin

The Plains - Paul David "Strick" Stricklin, 86, of 35 Poston Rd passed away Friday morning, Dec. 31, 2021, after a three-year battle with health issues.
Born in Youngstown, Ohio on Aug. 21, 1935, he was the son of the late Clarence and Catherine Stricklin.
Strick, as he was known to his family and friends, graduated from Struthers High School and went on to attend Ohio University. Upon graduating in 1958, he had been a three-year letterman for the Ohio University Bobcats in football. He served in the Air Force Reserves in 1959 before beginning his career as a teacher. After teaching 31 years, he retired from Nelsonville York City Schools.
He is survived by his wifeof 57 years, Brenda (Wallace-Finnearty) Stricklin; son, Jim ,and spouse, Josie of Athens, Ohio; son, Scott, and spouse, Cheri of Watkinsville, Georgia; five grandchildren, Madison, Avery, Sydney, Cale and Keaton; two sisters, Annetta Spieth of La Grange, Ohio, Wilma Kieffer of Austintown, Ohio; brother, Tom (Carol) Stricklin of Houston, Texas; brother-in-law, Bob (Pat) Finnearty of Athens, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Tim) Kilroy of Cincinnati, Ohio and Chris (Sam) Paul of Austintown, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and special friends Fred and Pat Gibson and Mike Six of The Plains, Ohio.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Toker and Norma Pajac; brother, Clarence Jr; in-laws, Jim and Jean Wallace of The Plains, Ohio and brothers-in-law Ray Finnearty, James Wallace and Charlie Wallace.
Strick traveled the world with his wife and followed his sons in their careers, never missing a game they played in. He spent every spring watching his son Scott coach and the rest of the year helping keep his son Jim's restaurants clean. He was proud of all his grandchildren, watching them all grow to be young adults.
He ran several marathons all over the country and spent hours exercising at WellWorks. He quickly became friends with anyone and everyone he met, unless you were an umpire. Then he made sure you made the correct calls. He and Brenda were always active and attended many family's events for nieces and nephews no matter how far they had to travel. He was dedicated to family, friends and neighbors and was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. If you knew him, your life was just a little better.
No funeral will be held as his body was donated to Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Some time in the future a celebration of Strick's life will be held for family and friends.
In leu of flowers a donation can be made in his memory to:
Athens High School Baseball Program
c/o Rick Guimond
1 High School Drive
The Plains, Oh 45780 Paul David Stricklin
