STEWART – Paul Edward “Ed” Barnhart, 73, of Stewart, OH, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his residence.
He was born July 8, 1947 in Stewart, OH, son of the late Donald Paul and Berdena Dunfee Barnhart. Ed was a diehard OSU Buckeyes football and Cincinnati Reds fan. He was known in the area as Coach Ed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Rhonda Bartlett Barnhart; son, Keith and Rose Barnhart; daughter, Kim Barnhart; brother, Rick and Diane Barnhart; sister, Patty and Vern Gabriel; three grandchildren, Erica Rawlings, Ryan Rawlings and Lindsay Barnhart; great-granddaughter, Madison Rawlings; special friend, Lisa Barcus and longtime friends, Howard Matlack and Jim Howell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special grandmother, Blanch Tippie.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Chaplain Mark Mitera officiating. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
