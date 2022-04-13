West Lafayette - Paul Eugene Gould Jr. (Butch to friends and family) was born on September 11, 1942 in Athens, Ohio. He spent his childhood years in Millfield, Ohio and graduated from Chauncey-Dover high school where he excelled at baseball and football and met the love of his life Janice Smith. This year would have been their 60th wedding anniversary.
After high school, he worked at Fairmont Foods in Athens, Ohio and followed the company to Coshocton Ohio in 1969. They raised two sons, Damon Jacob and Richard Eugene, in West Lafayette, Ohio. Paul was a hard worker and was well respected in all his jobs. He eventually retired from Wiley Organics in 2004.
He was an avid hunter and was most happy outdoors. Nothing gave him more joy than hunting with his family, friends, and beloved hunting dogs. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and his family was everything to him. He leaves behind a strong and loving family that will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his wife Janice, son Damon and his wife Kathy, son Richard and his wife Susan and four grandchildren Joshua Gould, Lindsey Bluck and her husband Laken, Alayna Gould, and Seth Arthur Gould.
He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Ethel Gould, sisters Lynda Hysell and Mary Jo Earich, his nephew Paul Earich, and nieces Connie Felton and Josie Krantz.
Private graveside services will be held Friday, April 15th at Athens Memory Gardens with the Miller Funeral Home serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the West Lafayette Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 175, West Lafayette, Ohio 43845. All donations are tax exempt.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Paul Gould Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.