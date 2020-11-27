Paul Jones

ATHENS – Paul David Jones, 78, of Athens died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 24, 2020 at Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Feb. 25, 1942 in Athens, he was the son of the late David L. Jones and Mary Genevieve Stover Jones.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments