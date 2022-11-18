Chauncey - Paul Ross, of Chauncey, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and loving family on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born January 9, 1935 to Fred and Carrie Ross in Chauncey, Ohio. Paul graduated from Chauncey-Dover High School in 1952 where he met his future wife of 67 years, Shirley Sisson.
Together they raised a beautiful family of six children: Paula Daugherty (Craig) of Heath, Ohio, Richard Ross of Port Orange, Florida, Cheryl Nostrant (Kurt) of Albany, Ohio, Paul Frederick Ross (Pamela) of Lebanon, Ohio, Julie Fitzgerald (Bill) of Dayton, Ohio and Sheila Ross (Gabrielle) of New Marshfield, Ohio.
Paul was especially proud of his grandchildren Nicole Schnegg (Brian), April Morgan (Jason), Elizabeth Nieva (Guillermo), Paul Nostrant (Allison), Carrie Nostrant, Scott Ross, Alexander Mackenzie, Devon Fitzgerald (Taylor), Leo Ross-Campbell and great-grandchildren Addison Schnegg, Brandon Morgan, and Allie Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Clarence and Heloise Sisson; seven siblings, Lavella Metzler, Frederick (Fritz) Ross, Irene Ross, Clarence (Jiggs) Ross, Elizabeth Hall, Norma Lee Worbs, Helena (Peach) Ross; two grandsons, Anthony Paul Mackenzie and Jason Morgan; and one infant great-grandchild Tomas Nieva.
Paul retired from Ohio University's Communication Network Services in 1999 where he served as a computer technician. Previously, he worked for ABEX Corporation, Sunday Creek Water District, Rockwell International, and Athens City Schools.
Paul believed strongly in commitment to community service. He served over 20 years as a devoted firefighter to the Chauncey Dover Volunteer Fire Department, also serving as Chief for many years. He held a special love for the Chauncey Dover Lions Club, where he was a charter member, joining in 1970. He currently served as secretary for the club. Paul and the Lions Club participated in many community projects including Recycle for Sight, visiting Santa Claus, Halloween Parade and the Chauncey community calendar.
His personal passions included all activities with his children and grandchildren, NASCAR racing, specifically Bill and Chase Elliot, and held season tickets to Ohio University Men's and Women's Basketball.
Additionally, Paul had a close relationship with longtime friends and neighbors, The Canter Family, as well as, his fellow Lions Club members.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 1:00 pm at Jagers & Sons funeral Home with Pastor Steve Warner officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call Monday 5-8 pm and Tuesday 12:00 noon prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, friends may choose to donate in Paul's memory to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or The Chauncey-Dover Lions Club. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Paul Ross
