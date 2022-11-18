Paul Ross

Chauncey - Paul Ross, of Chauncey, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and loving family on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born January 9, 1935 to Fred and Carrie Ross in Chauncey, Ohio. Paul graduated from Chauncey-Dover High School in 1952 where he met his future wife of 67 years, Shirley Sisson.

