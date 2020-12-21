ALBANY – Paul E. Russell, 80 of Albany, OH passed away Dec. 18, 2020. He was born Dec. 2, 1940, the eldest son of William and Melvina Russell of Buchtel, OH. He was a graduate of Nelsonville York high school.
He retired from Athens Mental Health Hospital in 1990, and retired from Appalachia Home Health in 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; a daughter, Paula Glass (Paul) of Wesley Chapel, FL; a son, Andrew Russell, (Katie) of The Plains; a stepson, Steve Grissett of Alban; a stepdaughter, Stephanie Coleman, of Barberton, OH; a grandson, Dustin Handle; and granddaughter, Dawn Handley of Athens. Also surviving is a special granddaughter, Lexi Grissett. He is also survived by a brother, Rick (Rosann) of Carbon Hill.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Vaughn. Paul was a kind soul who never met a stranger and was always willing to help. A private graveside service will take place later.
Arrangements by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
