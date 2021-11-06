Corning - Paul S Cooley Jr. peacefully fell asleep in death on Oct. 22. Born and raised in Albany, OH.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul S Cooley Sr.; mother, Alice Cooley; first wife, Sandy Cooley and sister, Melissa Pirovolos.
He is survived by his stepmother, Deborah Cooley; wife, Carmen Cooley Post; daughter, Katie Hopstetter; three grandchildren Whitney, Skylar and Madison Hopstetter; stepchildren Joey Covey, Adam Douglas, Sarah Bailey, and Rachel Cotterill; siblings Terri Cooley, April Sandusky, Leanna Sturgill, Dianna Kalombo, Judie Hand, Sarah Cooley, Cassandra De Corazones, and Sean Blum as well as his cousins Ruth Morris, Cindy Cooley, Jeff Morris, and many others.
Paul had a special place in his heart for his in-laws, the Posts, especially his little fishing buddy Karter Fulk. Paul was a loving husband, father, brother and friend and he will be greatly missed.
Paul was very clear in his wishes that he did not want any services held when he died. Therefore no services will be held or attended by the Cooley family. We want to thank you all for the countless cards and flowers already received by the family. Your words have made a difficult time easier and we appreciate it.
Paul S Cooley Jr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.