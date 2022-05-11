Paul Tabler

Stewart - Paul Edward Tabler, better known by the nickname "P Tac", went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2022, at

the Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio. Paul was born on April 9, 1951, to Shirl Sherman

Tabler and Katherine Flowers Tabler in Zanesville, Ohio. He was the second of 9 children. He is survived

by his siblings (Danny, Deitra, Linda, Cheryl, and Gene), five sons (Jimmy Mayle, Steven and Keith

Tabler, Mark Nice "Marky", & Justin Nice) along with his nine grandchildren (Kelsey, Brent, Lashayla,

Jakayla, Jayden, Destiny, Josh, Eva, and Boone), a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and

great-nephews, and his beloved Marla Nice. Paul is preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers

(Michael, Shirl Wayne and Barry). Paul was more than a father, a brother, and an Uncle. He was a friend

and a helping hand, and his fun-loving personality could make anyone laugh. Paul took on the role of

being a father long before he had children of his own as he cared for and provided for his siblings in his

youth after the unfortunate passing of their father. Paul possessed many talents; he was musically inclined

and loved going around singing and playing the guitar for family and friends. He was one of the most

creative people you would ever meet. He touched the hearts of many and treated everyone like family,

even strangers. P Tac would greet you with a "Howdy family" even if you weren't related or hadn't seen

each other in years. He was never hesitant to lend a helping hand, and this is evident through the countless

people he was there for and the multitude of donations he made to different organizations. P Tac was the

heart of Tabler Town (Kilvert, Ohio), where he spent most of his time with family and friends. He will be

dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. To honor Paul's wishes there will not be any

funeral services, but a Memorial and Celebration of Life at a later date. Paul Tabler

