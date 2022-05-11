Paul Tabler May 11, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stewart - Paul Edward Tabler, better known by the nickname "P Tac", went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2022, atthe Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio. Paul was born on April 9, 1951, to Shirl ShermanTabler and Katherine Flowers Tabler in Zanesville, Ohio. He was the second of 9 children. He is survivedby his siblings (Danny, Deitra, Linda, Cheryl, and Gene), five sons (Jimmy Mayle, Steven and KeithTabler, Mark Nice "Marky", & Justin Nice) along with his nine grandchildren (Kelsey, Brent, Lashayla,Jakayla, Jayden, Destiny, Josh, Eva, and Boone), a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, andgreat-nephews, and his beloved Marla Nice. Paul is preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers(Michael, Shirl Wayne and Barry). Paul was more than a father, a brother, and an Uncle. He was a friendand a helping hand, and his fun-loving personality could make anyone laugh. Paul took on the role ofbeing a father long before he had children of his own as he cared for and provided for his siblings in hisyouth after the unfortunate passing of their father. Paul possessed many talents; he was musically inclinedand loved going around singing and playing the guitar for family and friends. He was one of the mostcreative people you would ever meet. He touched the hearts of many and treated everyone like family,even strangers. P Tac would greet you with a "Howdy family" even if you weren't related or hadn't seeneach other in years. He was never hesitant to lend a helping hand, and this is evident through the countlesspeople he was there for and the multitude of donations he made to different organizations. P Tac was theheart of Tabler Town (Kilvert, Ohio), where he spent most of his time with family and friends. He will bedearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. To honor Paul's wishes there will not be anyfuneral services, but a Memorial and Celebration of Life at a later date. Paul Tabler To plant a tree in memory of Paul Tabler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paul Edward Tabler P Tac Genealogy Musical Instruments Helping Hand Brother Ohio Talent Katherine Flowers Tabler Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Athens County wants to delay Bellar federal lawsuit Stewart powers Marauders, 4-0 Business is blooming for local florist shop Swank: City residents balking at slip repair costs on NW bikeway spur Athens skate park rolling forward with updates Trending Recipes
