Paul V. Sufronko, age 54, of Buchtel, Ohio, passed away Jan. 27, 2020 at his residence.
Paul was born Oct. 2, 1965 in Nelsonville, Ohio to George Sufronko and Barbara (Dixon) Sufronko. He was a 1984 graduate of Nelsonville High School; worked for 18 years as a cemetery sexton for the York Township Cemeteries and he formerly worked for several years as a supervisor at Rocky Shoes & Boots. Paul was always dependable and was a hard worker.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Kim Sufronko of Buchtel; son, Brandon Sufronko of Logan; parents-in-law, Brenda and Denver Conkel of Buchtel; brother, Dave (Yvonne) Sufronko of Nelsonville; brother-in-law, Kelby (Jamie) Conkel of Lancaster; nieces, Maggie and Gina; nephews, Sam and Kyle; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dale Sufronko; and Uncle Wayne Dixon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio. Burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the oncologist nurses at O’Bleness Hospital, Ohio Health Hospice Nurses, and neighbors Bobbi and Orville.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
