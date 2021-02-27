Athens - John "Paul" Wilson, 82 of Athens, died early Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home. Born March 26, 1938 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Herbert Wilson and Dorothy Montgomery Wilson.
He attended The Plains High School and retired from Abex Corp. and Athens Mold and Machine after 30+ years of service. He was an Evangelistic Preacher in area churches for over 40 years. He was a member of The Plains Church of the Nazarene. Family was his first priority. He also enjoyed singing, gardening and traveling to Amish county and Gatlinburg, TN.
Paul is survived by two daughters, Bonita (Roger) Brown of The Plains and Beth Wilson of Athens; two sons, Michael Alan (Marsha) Wilson of Albany and Jeff (Cathy) Wilson of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, Lee Pilkington, Aaron (Danielle) Wilson, Heidi (Justino) Mendez, Alan (Jackie) Arbaugh, Melinda (Dusty) Putnam Cody (Gabby) Arbaugh, John Wilson and Nash Wilson; fourteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn Sparks of Logan and Wyona Wilson of The Plains; and three brothers, Bill (Wanda) Wilson of Nelsonville, David (Ruth) Wilson of The Plains, and Merrit Wilson of The Plains.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Donna Bennett Wilson who died Feb. 4, 2021; a sister, Wanda Jayjohn; and two brothers, Richard and Jack Wilson.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Paul Wilson
