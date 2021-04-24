Athens - Paul J "Hoss" Young AKA Pops, 79, of Athens, passed away April 20, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Nelsonville on Nov. 5, 1941, to Garnet Young. He was raised by his grandparents George Grover and Edith Dowler Young on the family farm along with George, Francis, Isabelle and Alice Young. His mom would later marry Max Smith and have Leroy, Betty, Rita, Pam, Charles, Debra, Dorothy, Alice and Little Max Smith.
Paul was an auto mechanic starting out with Ray Riggs, Beasley and Matthews, Charlie Moore Ford and eventually retiring from United Parcel Service. He loved bowling, anything NASCAR, mud running and going to auctions and flea markets.
He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Pat Young; his children, Mike (Becky) Young of NC, Brenda (Mike Smith) Brown, Pam Young, Missy (Dave) Yung all of Athens; three grandchildren, Ray Brown, Jessica Taylor, Joey Withem; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; along with his siblings, Leroy (Irene) Smith of AL, Pam Kempton, Charles (Pam) Smith, Debra (Dennis) Saunders, Dorothy (John) Bullock all of Nelsonville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (McKibben) Young; his mother, Garnet (Max) Smith; his grandparents, Grover (Edith) Young; his siblings, George Young, Francis Young, Isabelle Brewer, Alice Walker, Betty Newlun, Rita Kasler, Alice Smith and Little Max Smith.
Services will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 4-7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be in place. You may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Paul Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.