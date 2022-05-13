Athens - Paula Hutchison, 66, passed away May 9th, 2022 at home after a long battle with cancer. Born June 4th, 1955 in Nelsonville, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Waneta Kennard.
Paula was an avid nature enthusiast who loved to garden and watch her hummingbirds. She was a rebel at heart who enjoyed sitting behind her 'Bubba' on the back of their Harley Davidson and going for rides. Her passions. also included reading, crafts, and bluegrass music. She was a fierce and strong woman who loved her family more than anything in the world.
Paula is survived by her husband of 22 years, John Hutchison; daughter, Caitlin (Reed) Nelson; step children Jason Hutchison, Johnny Hutchison, Michelle Hutchison, Kara (Jim) lsaacs; Erica (Byron) Stanley, and Jennifer (Tiff any) Hutchison; sister, Lorrie Knies; brother, Robert (Vicky) Kennard; nephews Jason (Kristen) Knies and Patrick Kennard; friends and nieces Kathy Long and Lisa Wagner; and special family Rose Schlosser, Shannon Brennan, Karen (Mike) Downour, Lucy Knies, and Calvin Knies.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Lonnie Kennard; sister, Priscilla Hamilton; and special family, Donna McLean.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Her family wishes to thank Ohio Health Hospice for their kindness during this time. There will be no services held. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Athens County Food Bank in her honor. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Paula Hutchison
