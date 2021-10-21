Waverly - Paula Marie Ridgeway, 65, of Newland Ridge Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 9:37 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her home.
Paula was born on February 4, 1956 in Nelsonville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard Patton Raine and JoAnn Louise (Siddle) Raine, who survives. She was united in marriage to Eldon Eugene Ridgeway, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are a sister, Susan (Dan) Gillespie, honorary sister, Cheryl Whitt, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, Nathan and Tim Gillespie, Xander, Sidney and Hunter Gillespie, Jasmine, Victor and Issabella and honorary nieces and nephews, Haley, Noah and Olivia Whitt.
She was preceded in death by her father, husband, maternal grandparents, Emmett and Gladys Siddle and paternal grandparents, Howard and Edna Raine.
Paula was a member of Life Change Church in Idaho, a graduate of Nelsonville York High School Class of 1974, worked in home healthcare for Bristol Village for 15 years and was a draftsman for Good Year Atomic Plant for 20 years.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Life Change Church, Piketon, with Pastor Mick Whitt officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Jackson, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to a cancer society of your choice in Paula's memory.
Paula Ridgeway
