Athens - Pauline Vera Walker Cochran, 81, of Athens moved on to her next great adventure Monday, September 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her husband of 64 years , Carlos Wayne Cochran and family.
Pauline was born December 9, 1940 in Waterloo Township, she was the daughter of the late Alice Bonita Young Walker and Orville Walker.
She was a graduate of Waterloo High School and loved painting, gardening, music and dancing with the Silver Slippers. She was a member of The VFW Daughters of the Revolution and a large supporter of the Salvation Army. Pauline retired from Job and family services and the business she ran with her husband, Wayne Cochran Trucking.
Besides her husband, she is survived by four children, Tamara Lynn (Bill) Adams, Alice (Lee) Bartlett, Corrina (John) Dicken, Wayne Cochran, Jr.; six grandchildren, Brenda Ann Cochran, Jenny Marie Seymour, Michael Wayne (Misty) Dicken, Jessica Lee (David) Pennington, Benjamin Wayne Cochran, Alice Brittany (Mark) Dicken; nine great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; three siblings, Ruth Ann Lee, Stella Louise (Phil) Bell, Jess Walker; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alana Dawn Dicken; a great grandson, Jordan Lee Brown; two sisters, Corrine E Stocky, and Florance Jane Edmonds.
Services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Stan West officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. The family would like to give a special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice for their assistance. You may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Pauline Cochran
To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Cochran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
