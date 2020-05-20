ATHENS – Pauline Ervin, 86, of Athens, died Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born Dec. 4, 1933 in Shade, she was the daughter of the late Richard Williams and Nell Burley Williams.
A graduate of Shade High School, she assisted in the family dairy farm. She also had been employed at Cline’s Drug Store on Court St. and for 48 years delivered the area route of the Columbus Dispatch newspaper. She was a member of the Athens County Farm Bureau, a dedicated Athens County Fair attender and enjoyed her families activities with the Athens County Junior Fair.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Judy (Randy) VanNest of Athens; five sons, Jack (Tammy) Ervin of Langsville, Keith Ervin of Athens, Ronnie (Sharon) Ervin of Athens, Scotty (Missy) Ervin of Athens and Brad (Bree Bush) Ervin of Athens; seventeen grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Betty Kelley of Canal Winchester; and a sister-in-law that was raised in the family home, Peggy Wandling of Athens; two sister-in-laws, Betty Williams of Newark and Marlene Williams of Athens; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Scott E. Ervin on April 24, 2019; a sister, Grace Powell; and two brothers, Eugene and George Williams.
A graveside service will be held at Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville on Thursday at 1 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Heartland Hospice and especially thank Katelyn Ervin, Judy VanNest, Abbi and Kerry Ervin for Pauline’s care. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
