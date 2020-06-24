ALBANY – Peggie Elizabeth Stringer Vandigrifft went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 15, 2020 in Athens, Ohio, after a brief illness. The daughter of Mary Thelma Chandler Stringer Purswell and William Marlin Stringer, she was born on April 1, 1939, and grew up in the Wylam section of Birmingham, Alabama, with her siblings Louise, Bill, Danny, Marlene, and Judy. She was Libby to her siblings, Peggie or Liz to others.
She was a 1957 graduate of Ensley High School. On Feb. 6, 1960, she married Warren Earl Vandigrifft at Wylam Baptist Church. Their daughter, Valerie Lynne, was born in Dallas, Texas in 1965, and their son, David Earl, in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968. The family resided for many years in Connecticut. Until her children started college, she was happy to be a stay-at-home mom, then she returned to her vocation as a legal secretary. She and Earl returned Alabama in 1999, where they retired, then moved to Albany, Ohio in 2007 to be close to their grandchildren.
She valued her church communities at First Baptist Church in Pelham, Alabama, Albany Baptist Church in Albany, Ohio, and Dawson Family of Faith in Homewood, Alabama. She was a woman of faith.
She is survived by daughter, Valerie Lynne and her husband David Young and their children Shona Lynne and Ian David in Albany, Ohio; son, David Earl Vandigrifft and his wife Analiza Emelia in Fremont, California; by her sister, Judy and by many cousins and nieces and nephews. In addition to her siblings, Louise, Bill, Danny, and Marlene, she is preceded in death by her husband, Warren Earl Vandigrifft on April 4, 2012
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, from 5-6 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home in Athens, Ohio, after which she will be laid to rest at Westview Abbey in Atlanta, Georgia. The family requests that to honor her memory, donations be made to her favorite charity, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.